Q: How do I keep employees who interact with customers safe?
A: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, to keep your employees safe, a you should:
Consider ways to increase physical space between employees and customers such as opening a drive-thru, building partitions, and marking floors to guide spacing at least 6 feet apart.
At least once a day clean and disinfect surfaces frequently touched by multiple people. This includes door handles, desks, phones, light switches and faucets.
Consider assigning a person to rotate throughout the workplace to clean and disinfect surfaces.
Consider scheduling handwashing breaks so employees can wash their hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.
Consider scheduling a relief person to give cashiers and service desk workers an opportunity to wash their hands.
