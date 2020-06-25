Q: How do I know if my facial covering is effective?
A: Facial coverings vary in how effective they are at blocking particles, depending on what materials they are made of, how many layers they have, and how closely they fit to your face.
The gold standard in face masks, N95 respirators, are considered to be the most effective at blocking particles. But because these masks are in shorter supply, most experts recommend that these masks be reserved for health care workers. Instead, more commonly available facial coverings include medical or surgical masks. Although a surgical mask "may be effective in blocking splashes and large-particle droplets, a face mask, by design, does not filter or block very small particles in the air that may be transmitted by coughs, sneezes, or certain medical procedures," according to the Food and Drug Administration.
The FDA cautions that surgical masks won't provide complete protection because of the loose fit between the masks and your face, so masks are not substitute for proper social distancing. If you are making or buying a cloth face covering, you should look for several important factors, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The covering should: completely cover the nose and mouth; include multiple layers of fabric; and fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face, according to the CDC. Experts say that some type of facial covering is better than nothing, but they still do not replace proper hand-washing and keeping a safe distance from people outside of your household.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.