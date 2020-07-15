Q: How do I safely take care of a family member with COVID-19 at home?
A: Not everyone infected with the coronavirus may need to go to the hospital.
But even people with mild or no symptoms at all can spread the virus and potentially endanger household and family members.
Those who test positive for the virus and do not require hospitalization are advised to isolate themselves at home for 14 days, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Additionally, people who cannot avoid close contact with infected people should also isolate themselves for 14 days.
For those living with people with COVID-19, some precautions can be made to avoid catching the disease, according to the CDC.
If possible, household members should try to have the sick stay in a designated "sick room" and away from others.
Household members are also advised not to share meals. Dishes and utensils used by infected people should be washed with hot water and gloves.
For shared spaces, opening a window or maintaining a good air flow can remove from the air respiratory droplets that carry the virus.
Households with infected members should also avoid having visitors.
When contact is unavoidable, the sick are advised to wear cloth face coverings.
Caregivers and uninfected household members are advised to wear gloves when touching the sick person's bodily fluids, stool or vomit.
Those gloves should be immediately thrown away in lined trash cans, and hands should be washed afterward.
Although face coverings primarily are meant to prevent an infected person from spreading the disease, the healthy may also wear one when in contact with the sick.
When possible, a caregiver to a person with COVID-19 should not be a person who is at higher risk for severe illness stemming from COVID-19.
