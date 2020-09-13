Q: How do I stay safe at the beach during the pandemic?
A: There is no current evidence suggesting the coronavirus can spread in bodies of water like pools or the ocean, but keeping a distance while enjoying the sand is still crucial.
A beach packed with people in close proximity, especially 6 feet apart or less, brings a high risk of spreading the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. While the coronavirus may not spread through the water, it can spread if people are not observing the 6-foot social distancing guidelines.
Six feet of distance is suggested in and out of the water — whether at the beach, a lake or pool.
The CDC also advises against sharing items like food or beach toys with others including beach staff.
Some beaches have been closed or have modified restrictions because of the pandemic.
It is important to follow local guidelines or restrictions before going to a public beach.
