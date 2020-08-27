Q: How do I stay safe from COVID-19 while at the gym?
A: There’s a number of things people can do to minimize the risk from COVID-19 while at the gym.
Masks, social distancing and disinfectant are still among the best methods for reducing the possibility of coronavirus exposure, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In weight rooms, group fitness studios, pools, saunas, courts, tracks, fields, locker rooms, check-in areas and even parking lots, keeping a 6-foot distance can reduce the chances of catching the virus.
Additionally, people should not shake hands, give high fives, or bump elbows or touch others.
They should take advantage of outdoor spaces and digital classes when possible.
It’s also recommended that people wear masks when interacting with others.
Wearing a mask is especially important when distancing is difficult.
People doing vigorous exercise should try to be outside when possible and maintain a 6-foot distance from others.
If possible, people are recommended to wear masks when walking on an indoor track, stretching or doing other low-intensity stretching.
Wash your hands before adjusting your mask.
When using equipment and machines, ensure they are disinfected.
Wipe them down with disinfectant and use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol before touching them.
