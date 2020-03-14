Coronoavirus
Victoria Advocate graphic

Q: How exactly does COVID-19 spread? Should I close my doors and windows?

A: COVID-19, the disease caused by a new coronavirus, is so new that researchers are still working to establish basic facts about both. But experts believe the virus is primarily infecting people via person-to-person contact. According to the CDC, the virus is thought to spread mainly between people who are in close contact with one another, within about 6 feet, through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. It may also be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose or eyes.

"Generally, we don't think that aerosol transmission is a big threat, and it's especially not the case in your home," said James LeDuc, the director of the Galveston National Laboratory at the University of Texas Medical Branch and an expert on viruses.

Although you are unlikely to get infected via aerosol transmission, the virus can spread via intimate contact, LeDuc said. If someone in your household is infected with COVID-19, they should isolate themselves within your home and you should limit contact with them as much as possible, LeDuc said.

Ciara McCarthy covers public health for the Victoria Advocate as a Report for America corps member. You can reach her at cmccarthy@vicad.com or at 580-6597 or on Twitter at @mccarthy_ciara. To support local journalism at the Advocate through Report for America, go to VictoriaAdvocate.com/report.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Health Reporter

Ciara McCarthy covers public health for the Advocate as a Report for America corps member. She reports on insurance, the cost of health care, local hospitals, and more. Questions, tips, or ideas? Contact: cmccarthy@vicad.com or call 361-580-6597.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.