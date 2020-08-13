Q: How does plasma help fight COVID-19?
A: While research about the coronavirus, the resulting COVID-19 and the possible treatments is still an ongoing effort, one method being used for those working to recover from the disease involved blood donations.
According to researchers at University of California San Diego Health and the university’s school of medicine, convalescent plasma as a means to prevent COVID-19 after a known exposure is still being researched. But it is being utilized nationwide.
According to the Food and Drug Administration, convalescent plasma is the liquid part of blood.
For this method of recovery, donations are made by those who tested positive and recovered from COVID-19. The antibodies in the blood’s plasma are then transferred to someone that is fighting the disease.
The additional antibodies for recovering COVID-19 patients act as a boost to their immune system. By having more power to fight the disease, the donated convalescent plasma works to shorten the length and reduce the severity of the disease, according to University of California San Diego researchers.
The FDA keeps a list of places to donate plasma if you have had COVID-19 and recovered at fda.gov/emergency-preparedness-and-response/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19/donate-covid-19-plasma#donate.
In the Crossroads, the South Texas Blood & Tissue enter is also taking donations with more information at southtexasblood.org.
