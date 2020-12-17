Q: How does the COVID-19 vaccine affect those with multiple sclerosis?
A: It’s unknown at this time.
People with certain chronic health conditions, such as Multiple Sclerosis, were not included in the COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials, according to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
No one knows with certainty how safe and effective the vaccines are for people who have MS, according to the society.
The Society says that current evidence shows that people with MS are not more likely to contract COVID-19 or become severely ill.
There are groups of people with MS who are more susceptible to having a severe case of COVID-19. Those groups include people with progressive MS, people with MS over 60 years old and people with MS and obesity to name a few, according to the society.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states the best way to not catch the virus include social distancing and wearing a mask in public.
