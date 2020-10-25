Q: How has the pandemic affected the census?
A: Multiple changes to the Census Bureau’s enumeration efforts, otherwise know as counting people in America, resulted in the cut-off date being moved more than once for the once-every-decade count of people living in the U.S.
Before pandemic-related issues arose, the census was set to finish enumeration July 31. It was then pushed back to Sept. 30 and then Oct. 31, but again moved to Oct. 15 because of a U.S. Supreme Court court order.
The final day for people in the U.S. to respond is Oct. 15.
Now that gathering the 2020 census data has stopped, the Census Bureau has until Dec. 31 to process and deliver the information to the president. Specific information about individuals collected through the census enumeration process will never be revealed or shared under federal law.
The pandemic stifled in-person door knocking by census workers and canceled census-related events. The 2020 census’s coronavirus challenges came alongside the usual challenge of promoting the importance of the census with every person in America while shedding light on misconceptions.
Misconceptions this census included rumors of a citizenship question, whether individual data could be shared or used to prosecute people and whether noncitizens were even eligible.
“People don’t realize how important it is, and sometimes getting that message out can become really wordy,” Bethany Castro, organizer and member of the Southside Community Coalition, said in August. “It’s so difficult to impart the importance of the census and the confidentiality. I mean, that’s a huge hurdle.”
