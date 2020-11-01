Q: How has the number of unemployment claims changed recently?
A: Victoria County had 540 unemployment claims in the Crossroads among a population of about 92,000 from Sept. 16 through Oct. 17.
In that timeframe, people from the industrial building construction, limited and full-service restaurants, gas stations and convenience stores and support actives for oil and gas operations contributed the largest numbers of claims in the county, according to the Texas Workforce Commission.
Since Aug. 19, the unemployment benefit claims in the county have decreased consistently from 676 to 540, about 58% of which were men.
The unemployment rate in Victoria County experienced its lowest single month since the pandemic began in August with 3,190 unemployed people at a 7.5% unemployment rate. September increased to 3,763 unemployed and an 8.8% unemployment rate, according to the Texas Workforce Commission.
It is important to note that to qualify for state unemployment benefits, an unemployed person must have been laid off or working reduced hours through no fault of their own. Being laid off, rather than quitting a job, is defined by the Texas Workforce Commission as a reduction in hours or wages not related to misconduct, being fired for reasons other than misconduct, or quitting with good cause related to work.
For more information on what unemployment eligibility includes, visit twc.texas.gov/jobseekers/eligibility-benefit-amounts#unemploymentBenefitsEligibility.
