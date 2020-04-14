How health care workers are taking care of Victoria's most vulnerable patients

Every year, hundreds of thousands of Americans receive dialysis treatment, a life-saving process that keeps patients alive when their kidneys are unable to function properly.
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread throughout the U.S., dialysis patients are among those most at risk for serious complications from the disease. Dialysis patients can't delay or postpone their treatment; most have to leave their homes three times a week and go to a hospital or dialysis clinic for treatment.
For the nurses and doctors who take care of these patients, their patients' health comes first.
"It doesn't change what I need to do," Victoria dialysis nurse Suzanne Ashley said about the pandemic. "It changes my home life and how I interact with my family, but for my patients, other than (personal protective equipment) it doesn't change as nurses what we need to do. We went into the profession to help people, and we're still doing it."
While most Americans are being urged to stay home as much as possible and postpone medical treatment, dialysis patients don't have that luxury.
"If you miss a few weeks of dialysis, you will most likely either end up in the hospital or die," said Dr. Haresh Kumar, a Victoria physician. "They can't live without dialysis."
Kumar is a nephrologist, or a doctor who specializes in kidneys and kidney diseases. He said patients with kidney disease at a very high risk during this pandemic, both because they can't stay home and because their disease means they have a greater chance of developing serious complications from COVID-19.
Some people with COVID-19 experience only mild symptoms, but an estimated one in every five COVID-19 patients will need hospital care. The patients most at risk for severe illness are those with underlying medical conditions, including people with chronic kidney disease who are undergoing dialysis, according to the CDC. Those in the high risk group also include people with diabetes, people with lung disease or moderate to severe asthma, and people with serious heart conditions.
Ashley, who is a clinical coordinator with DaVita, said most dialysis patients she treats in hospitals are now being treated in one-on-one sessions, instead of in a room with other patients, as is typical. Nurses also are wearing full protective gear for each dialysis treatment, which includes a gown, a respirator, a face mask, a face shield, gloves and shoe covers. The patients she treats often don't recognize her because her protective gear covers almost everything but her eyes.
The biggest change, Ashley said, is what happens after she finishes work. At the end of each shift, Ashley now completely changes her clothes and shoes, in addition to washing her hands and most of her arms. When she gets home, Ashley enters through her garage and immediately puts her scrubs in to the washing machine before spraying down her shoes with disinfectant.
Finally, "I take a shower before I even touch my husband or my child," she said. "Once I've completely cleaned off, I interact with them."
Kumar has a similar routine. He has started wearing scrubs again, which he normally doesn't do. When he gets home, he changes in the garage and immediately washes his clothes and showers, as Ashley does, to protect his family.
Because he treats patients at all of Victoria's hospitals, including the long-term acute care hospitals operated by Post Acute Medical, Kumar assumes every patient he treats is COVID-19 positive as an extra precaution. One patient came into a local hospital needing treatment for gastrointestinal symptoms, but had none of the most common symptoms of COVID-19, like fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Kumar treated her for her symptoms before she was discharged. After the patient returned to her home in another state, Kumar learned that she was COVID-19 positive and had been readmitted to a hospital in her hometown for treatment.
The variation on how COVID-19 presents itself, Kumar said, is what makes it a particularly tricky virus to recognize and contain.
As Kumar has begun treating patients with COVID-19, he has taken comfort in the words of Nelson Mandel, the South African anti-apartheid activist.
"I learned that courage was not the absence of fear, but the triumph over it," Mandela wrote.
For Kumar, those words have helped him treat his patients every day.
"In terms of COVID-19, I'm not saying that you don't have fear, but you have to be prepared for it," he said. "You have to triumph over it only if you know what to do."
