Q: How is high school football different during the pandemic?
A: The lights were on Friday night as Class 1A through 4A football returned to the Crossroads, but things looked a little different because of the pandemic. The University Interscholastic League, which governs Texas high school sports, has put some precautions in place to try to keep football fans safe during the pandemic.
Stadiums are limited to 50% capacity and spectators should maintain a safe distance from each other during the games. People experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or who have been in contact with someone who tested positive should not attend. And fans and media should wear face coverings as outlined in Gov. Greg Abbott’s July 2 executive order.
There are some changes to protocol for the student groups that provide the legendary atmosphere for Texas football, including marching bands and cheerleaders. Band members are instructed to remain separate from fans and athletes and stay spaced out, as the Shiner and Hallettsville bands did at Friday’s showdown. Cheerleaders are also keeping their distance from athletes and fans.
So football is back, but it looks a little different than usual during this unusual year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.