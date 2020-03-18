Coronavirus Press Briefing
Dr. John McNeill speaks at a news conference. On Wednesday, he recommended that all restaurants and bars offer takeout and to-go orders only for at least the next two weeks.

Q: How many people have been tested for coronavirus in Victoria County?

A: We don't know exactly how many people have been tested for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, in Victoria County. We know that as of noon Wednesday, 1,907 people have been tested in Texas, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Local and state officials say the number of people tested will increase quickly as more private labs are able to run tests. Local officials have said they will only release numbers about confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Victoria County, so the total number of residents who have been tested is not available.

There are no confirmed cases in Victoria County as of 5 p.m. Wednesday. Dr. John McNeill, Victoria's local health authority, said at a news conference Wednesday that the total number would be difficult to know exactly because private labs are now able to run tests locally, so not all tests are being done through public health laboratories.

"Now there's private testing available," McNeill said. "So it's going to be hard to know how many tests are done."

All testing information is reported to the state, so the total number of tests is available statewide.

