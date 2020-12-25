COVID-19 deaths are being under reported by some Crossroads counties because of a backlog in death investigations.
Calhoun, Lavaca, Goliad and Jackson counties all depend on Public Health Region 8, a wing of the state health department, to report and investigate new COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths. The regional health department is prioritizing investigations of active infections in living people, so outbreaks can be detected before they spread, said Lara Anton, spokesperson for the Department of State Health Services.
This means that the number of COVID-19 deaths reported by Region 8 is backlogged and out-of-date. In Lavaca County, the regional number under counts the toll of the disease by 40 deaths.
“(Region 8’s) priority, of course, is to investigate current active cases, so that they can do public health intervention,” Anton said. “The priority is to prevent the spread of the disease.”
Region 8’s focus on active cases means that death investigations are delayed.
“It is important for people to understand that the investigative process takes time, so what is being reported after that is delayed,” Anton said.
Across all of Texas, the state health department is tracking COVID-19 deaths by reporting deaths straight from death certificates. Any death certificate that lists COVID-19 as a direct cause of death will be counted as a COVID-19 death, according to the state. Tracking death certificates is the primary method for monitoring any cause of death in the U.S., whether it’s a fatality caused by a car crash or influenza.
As of Friday, 53 Lavaca County residents have died from COVID-19, according to the state health department. Because of the backlog, Region 8 is reporting just 13 deaths in county residents.
The discrepancy between regional numbers and state numbers isn’t as exaggerated for every county. For example, Region 8 reports that eight Calhoun County residents have died from the disease. The state reports a total of 10 fatalities.
Because of the backlog in the death tally reported by regional health departments, the Advocate will switch on Saturday to reporting the state’s tally for deaths from COVID-19 because it is a more up-to-date and accurate figure of the toll of the disease.
That means that for the nine county region the Advocate covers, the most accurate death total as of Wednesday was 407 people. The death total using figures from the regional and local health departments amounts to 344 deaths.
COVID-19 deaths by county
|County
|COVID-19 deaths
|Calhoun
|10
|DeWitt
|47
|Goliad
|8
|Jackson
|19
|Lavaca
|53
|Matagorda
|64
|Refugio
|17
|Victoria
|116
|Wharton
|73
|9-County total
|407
|Editor’s note: This death tally is current as of Friday, Dec. 25, although confirmation of any new deaths will likely be delayed because of the Christmas holiday.
How COVID-19 changed the nation’s death reporting system
Death certificates form the backbone of the country’s death surveillance system, said Dr. Usama Bilal, an assistant professor of epidemiology and biostatistics at Drexel University School of Public Health.
“It’s the primary data collection system,” he said.
The data travels from the professionals who fill out death certificates to the state, and from the state to the federal government.
Every year, usually in December, the National Center for Health Statistics compiles all of the country’s death data and releases it in a report detailing causes of death from the prior year. The center just released the report on mortality in 2019 earlier this month.
That pace of data collection and reporting isn’t adequate during a public health emergency like the pandemic, Bilal said.
“When we are dealing with a pandemic, that’s quite insufficient,” he said. “We would like to have something that is way more timely.”
The need for a more accurate understanding of the disease’s toll moved states and the federal government to report deaths by COVID-19 in almost real-time.
“In a normal year, we would never be reporting out the deaths from a condition during that year,” said Anton, the state health department spokesperson. “We’re pulling it off the top now for COVID-19 because we need to get that information out so quickly.”
How deaths are certified
The majority of COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. have occurred in hospitals, according to federal data. In those cases, it is standard for the attending physician — the doctor who has been treating the COVID-19 patient — to be the person who certifies the death and completes the death certificate.
“It’s normally quite clear,” said Dr. Paul Bunnell about determining a cause of death. Bunnell, a physician at Memorial Medical Center in Port Lavaca, said no matter the cause of death, a series of tests and the patient’s medical history allow for a relatively simple cause of death determination in most cases.
A smaller percentage of COVID-19 deaths — less than 6%, according to the National Center for Health Statistics — happen inside a home or residence. For those deaths, a justice of the peace might consult with the individual’s family physician to determine whether COVID-19 was the cause of death.
If it’s unclear whether COVID-19 caused the death, the victim might be examined by a medical examiner in another county. No counties in the Crossroads have a medical examiner’s office, meaning that any time an autopsy is required, the body will be sent elsewhere to a medical examiner’s office.
Dr. Kathy Pinneri, the director of Montgomery County forensic services, explained that for a suspected COVID-19 death, she’ll usually do an external examination and draw blood from the decedent to test for antibodies to the disease.
If more information is needed, Pinneri can determine whether COVID-19 pneumonia caused the death by taking a small piece of the person’s lung to examine under the microscope.
There, she can see if the pneumonia that killed the person was caused by COVID-19.
“The COVID-19 pneumonia picture is very specific,” she said.
Pinneri said a positive COVID-19 test alone is not enough for her to consider the disease to be the cause of death.
“Just because they have a positive test for me does not mean it is a COVID-related death, and that is true for everyone else that I am familiar with,” she said. “They need to have symptoms. They need to have histological document of the pneumonia or a radiograph if they did chest X-ray, they need to have something that would put it in that category.”
Victoria County’s death tracking system
The lack of real-time death data available locally is one of a number of limitations that smaller counties face as they curb the spread of the disease. DeWitt and Victoria counties are the only ones in the region with a local health department, meaning that every other county is outsourcing investigations to a regional health department.
The Victoria County Public Health Department has a contact tracing staff capable of reporting new cases, recoveries and deaths usually within 24 hours after they are identified, said David Gonzales, the department’s director.
The department’s primary method of determining a COVID-19 death is hospital discharge data, which includes information from the doctor treating a patient that spells out what led to the patient’s death, Gonzales said. This system allows the health department to report deaths quickly after they happen, but means that deaths that occur outside of hospital settings or in other counties might not get reported until weeks or months later.
Since the state switched to a death certificate-based system in July, Gonzales said Victoria’s investigators have reviews the state’s death data at regular intervals to see if the state has tracked any deaths the local department missed. Deaths are recorded based on the person’s county of residence, not the county where they died, so a Victoria resident who died at a hospital in Houston might not be immediately reported to Victoria’s health department.
In Victoria County, the public health department has reported 106 COVID-19 deaths as of Wednesday. The state reports 116 COVID-19 deaths in Victoria County.
Kali Venable contributed reporting.
