Q: How severe is this year's flu season expected to be?
A: While not an absolute in predicting how severe the flu season is expected to be, a common indicator for flu season in North America is to see the flu season experience of countries in the southern hemisphere during its fall and winter seasons.
Australia has experienced its worst flu season from May to July since 2017, according to the Australian Influenza Surveillance Report from the Australian Department of Health and Aged Care.
These aren't always one-to-one in predicting how severe the flu season is expected to be, but it is something to take note of, said David Gonzales, Victoria County Public Health Department director.
"It does coincide quite a bit from time to time so obviously we want to prepare for the worst and expect the worst, but we're really limited on early responses beyond pushing vaccination," Gonzales said.
The Crossroads has been fortunate that flu hasn't been that severe during the pandemic, but with the southern hemisphere's trend there are concerns that COVID-19 and flu will cause issues for the health care system.
Over the last couple of years preventative practices such as masking, social distancing and isolation have mitigated the flu, but with everyone getting away from those practices there is a concern of a "twidemic," he said.
The positive though is with the growing availability of the new COVID-19 booster that targets the current most dominate variant of the virus, and the trend in cases that will hopefully not be too much of a concern, Gonzales said.
"We're all kind of expecting a more active flu season right now," he said.
The best thing people can do to protect themselves is to get their flu vaccine and COVID-19 booster ahead of flu season in the fall and winter, Gonzales said.
The positive contrast with flu compared to COVID-19 is symptoms manifest much quicker so people can take precautions, he said. If people are mindful how they feel and take action accordingly, hospitalizations and severe illnesses can be kept to a minimum.