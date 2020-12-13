New coronavirus

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, reveals the structure of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV), which was first discovered last year.

 Contributed

Q: How should I cope with stress?

A: There are actions people can take and resources for immediate help that The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests people can use in response to stress from the pandemic.

The CDC suggests people learn about coping mechanisms such as self care. Education can help people prepare for pandemic challenges rather than feeling helpless and worrying about them.

Knowing what to do if you are sick with COVID-19 as well as where and how to get treatment can better prepare someone for testing positive. The CDC states that knowing the facts about COVID-19 and stopping the spread of rumors can help reduce stress and stigma.

Additionally, taking breaks from consuming pandemic-related media, making time to unwind, safely connecting with others and participating with faith or community organizations can also help to cope with stress.

Causes from pandemic-related stress include fear about your and others’ health, fear of your financial situation, changes in eating patterns, difficulty sleeping or concentrating, worsening of chronic health or mental problems, or increased use of tobacco, alcohol or other substances.

Geoff Sloan reports on business and breaking news in the Crossroads region. He received his Bachelor's in international relations with minors in journalism and French from Texas State University. Reach him at gsloan@vicad.com or @GeoffroSloan on Twitter.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Business Reporter

Geoff Sloan reports on business and breaking news in the Crossroads region. He received his Bachelor's in international relations with minors in journalism and French from Texas State University. Reach him at gsloan@vicad.com or @GeoffroSloan on Twitter.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.