Q: How should I cope with stress?
A: There are actions people can take and resources for immediate help that The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests people can use in response to stress from the pandemic.
The CDC suggests people learn about coping mechanisms such as self care. Education can help people prepare for pandemic challenges rather than feeling helpless and worrying about them.
Knowing what to do if you are sick with COVID-19 as well as where and how to get treatment can better prepare someone for testing positive. The CDC states that knowing the facts about COVID-19 and stopping the spread of rumors can help reduce stress and stigma.
Additionally, taking breaks from consuming pandemic-related media, making time to unwind, safely connecting with others and participating with faith or community organizations can also help to cope with stress.
Causes from pandemic-related stress include fear about your and others’ health, fear of your financial situation, changes in eating patterns, difficulty sleeping or concentrating, worsening of chronic health or mental problems, or increased use of tobacco, alcohol or other substances.
