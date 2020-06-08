Q: How worried should I be about my cat catching COVID-19?
A: Felines, including house cats, can catch COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
While scientists are still learning about how the disease spreads, there is no evidence that currently suggests cats or other animals play a significant role in spreading COVID-19 among people.
Although the CDC classifies the risk of catching the new coronavirus from cats as low, they do offer some advice.
"People sick with COVID-19 should isolate themselves from other people and animals, including pets, during their illness until we know more about how this virus affects animals," according to the CDC. "If you must care for your pet or be around animals while you are sick, wear a cloth face covering and wash your hands before and after you interact with pets."
But there is some evidence that suggests felines can spread the disease easily between each other.
On June 2, a Minnesota cat tested positive for the disease after displaying a fever and respiratory symptoms.
That cat was confirmed to have the new coronavirus seven days after its owner tested positive.
A dog living in the household has remained healthy.
At least several tigers at a New York zoo also have tested positive for the virus.
A letter in the New England Journal of Medicine says cats may act as "a silent intermediate host of (the new coronavirus) because infected cats may not show any appreciable symptoms that might be recognized by their owners."
