Jennifer Atkins, an English Language Arts and Reading teacher at Howell Middle School, will be a guest speaker for a national webinar on remote instruction.
Education Week magazine will host “How to Make Hybrid Learning Work During COVID-19” on Nov. 19. Atkins is one of two guest speakers who will discuss what it takes to deliver instruction using a mix of in-person and remote instruction. The webinar will be attended by teachers nationwide.
Earlier this month, Atkins was featured in an Education Week article titled “4 Tips for Building Relationships with Remote Students You've Never Met,” in which she discussed ways she is engaging students whether in the classroom or in a virtual environment. Bitmoji classrooms are one tool Atkins has deployed to give students a sense of her personality. The Bitmoji classrooms are also used to motivate her students to participate in online discussions.
Atkins said it is extremely humbling being asked to be a guest speaker for this national event.
“I feel so strongly about doing what is best for the kids during all of this, that I have kept that at the forefront of my thinking, especially on days when I am just tired and overwhelmed,” said Atkins. “We usually end up with some inside jokes in my classes with the kids that are online so they can still feel like they are a part of our little class family. I know this year is not what any of us thought it would be, and it may even be harder than we had thought. But we are moving forward one day at a time, always with our kids’ best interests in mind. Afterall, we are #bettertogether.”
Atkins has been a seventh grade ELAR teacher at Howell Middle School for six years.
