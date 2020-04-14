After two weeks in critical condition, 75-year-old Lydia Martinez is showing signs of improvement after COVID-19 brought her to the brink of death.
A Yoakum resident, Martinez worked at Post Acute Medical Specialty Hospital of Victoria North when she contracted the virus and became critically ill – a few days before Victoria County health officials identified a COVID-19 outbreak at that facility. She had worked at the rehabilitation center as a housekeeper for 12 years.
Her daughter, Martha Martinez, 51, said Tuesday that the good news about her mother came during Easter weekend.
"I do – I do believe in miracles," Martinez said. "Mom is frail, but she is still fighting."
On Easter, Martinez saw her mother through a video link to her room at DeTar Hospital Navarro. In that connection, she said, her mother's eyes opened up. She remained on a ventilator as a precaution despite her breathing improving.
"I told her we would soon dance again, and she began to move her shoulders like she was dancing," Martinez said.
The call was a relief, she said, but she worries about what the road to full recovery will look like for her mother.
Martinez said doctors have told her they plan to transfer her mother to the Post Acute Medical Specialty Hospital for her recovery. But she worries about the possibility of her mother being re-exposed to the virus at the place where a COVID-19 outbreak occurred. And medical experts remain uncertain about whether patients who’ve already contracted the virus can get sick again.
The past two weeks have been exhausting for Martinez, who has struggled to get information about her mother every day from DeTar while still working 12-hour shifts six days a week at Dow Chemical.
Lydia Martinez lives in Yoakum with her daughter Sandra Martinez, 52, and grandson Christian, 24, both of whom also showed signs of being infected soon after the elder Martinez was placed in the hospital. Sandra had tested positive for COVID-19; her nephew was never tested.
Martha said her sister and nephew now are improving, but they remain isolated at home.
Her worry for her family has been emotionally draining, Martha said, but she relied on the lessons of perseverance that her mother taught her to get through the past two weeks.
When she 13 years old, Martha was told she wouldn’t live to celebrate her 14th birthday. A large tumor – “the size of a 44-ounce, like one of the cups you find at the convenience store” – was wrapped around her spine.
Martha was diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma, a rare form of cancer that typically occurs in children and young adults.
For two years, she underwent treatment at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston. During that time, her mother was by her side.
“Every time I would open my eyes, she was right there,” Martha said. “She never gave up on me.”
So even when her mother’s condition took a turn for the worse, Martha said, she did not give up hope.
“That lady who was sitting in bed fighting for her life didn’t turn her back on me,” Martha said. “Giving up is not in our vocabulary.”
Last week, she said, she received a call from a doctor, asking her to sign a do-not-resuscitate order for her mother.
Martha refused because she knew her mother was a fighter.
"'How dare you ask me that of my mother,'" Martha said she told the doctor. "She’s 75 years old, but she could dance circles around me and you."
Martha said she is frustrated when she sees people fail to adhere to social distancing, especially because she’s made sacrifices to follow those guidelines, too.
“On Easter, I wanted to crack an egg on my nieces and nephews, but I couldn’t. I wanted to keep them safe,” she said. “Until somebody walks in my shoes, they would see it differently. When it hits home, you know what it feels like.”
