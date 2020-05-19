While she was sick with the new coronavirus, there were four moments when Catherine Martinez wasn’t sure she would make it through.
Every breath was labored. It felt, she said, like how her uncle had described battling emphysema: As if someone had duct-taped your mouth and you were trying to draw breath through a red coffee straw that had been poked through the tape.
In those moments, she turned to God, and thought of her family.
“I really wish that I could bottle what I felt,” said Martinez, a Victoria native. “No regret or sadness, I just had this overwhelming joy and love that was just like radiating over me.
“When I was laboring for every breath, all air would just stop. It was like somebody had just turned a knob, I couldn’t breath. I would just put my head back, I would hit play on my praise and worship songs, and I would feel a presence over my chest and I would just have this radiating presence of the Spirit.”
Martinez, 51, began feeling symptoms of COVID-19 on March 11, but she wasn’t diagnosed and admitted to a Houston-area hospital until March 19. She spent 11 days in the hospital’s intensive care unit, where she needed assistance to keep breathing.
Martinez, who now lives in Cypress, said she got through the ordeal by relying on video messages from her husband, her kids and grandkids, and her sister Veronica Terrell in Victoria and Terrell’s children. While in the ICU, Martinez was often too weak to talk to her family, so she would save the video messages until she felt strong enough to watch them.
When Martinez began feeling ill March 11, there were just five confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Harris County. It was more than a week before the physicians Martinez saw suspected COVID-19 or recommended that she get tested, in part because federal guidelines restricted access to tests to those who had a history of travel or known contact with another positive patient. But by March, the virus was already spreading throughout the U.S., meaning even those who hadn’t traveled to COVID-19 hotspots could get sick from unknown sources within their communities.
Most patients who become infected with COVID-19 won’t get as sick as Martinez. In fact, some people might not notice symptoms or even realize they have the illness. The majority will experience symptoms but will be able to manage their illness at home, as was the case for Martinez’s husband and adult daughter, both of whom got sick but who did not need hospital care.
For others, the respiratory disease could progress to a point where patients need intensive care, and could even result in complications or death. It’s still unclear why the virus can affect people so differently, and why Martinez was hospitalized and almost didn’t make it through while her husband, though very sick, was able to manage his condition at home.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has cautioned that people over the age of 65 and those with certain conditions are at greater risk of serious illness of COVID-19, but it’s not known why healthy adults such as Martinez can become so ill.
Martinez, a mother of two and a grandmother of four, left the hospital April 5. She spent weeks recovering and using a canister of oxygen to help her breath. More than two months after she first became ill, she is still slowly regaining her strength, she said. Even talking for long periods of time can leave her winded.
Martinez said she hoped by sharing her story, people would realize that the disease can cause serious illness, and is not like other conditions.
“I’m a breast cancer survivor, and I’ve had a couple of other cancer scares, and I’ve had substantial trials,” she said. “But I’ve never had anything that I had to fight to breathe. I’ve just never had anything where at any moment, maybe I wasn’t going to make it.”
She added she was disappointed to see the virus had become a political issue, given the devastating impacts it has had on people throughout the country.
“This is not a Democratic or Republican issue; this is nation(wide) issue,” she said. “When I see things that say it’s a conspiracy, I really struggle with that. I absolutely love and respect that we live in the U.S., and we have freedoms other countries will never know, but this illness is not anything for us to mess around with.”
On Friday, Texas will enter the second phase of the governor’s plan to reopen the state, and public health experts are carefully watching to see whether communities have successfully curbed the virus or whether case counts might start climbing in the coming days and weeks.
No new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Victoria County on Tuesday, leaving the total number of infected residents at 157 people. Of those, 132 people have recovered and seven patients have died, local officials said.
No other counties in the Crossroads reported new case of COVID-19 as of 5 p.m. Tuesday. Across Victoria, Goliad, DeWitt, Lavaca, Jackson and Calhoun counties, there are 12 hospitalized patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to state data.
Calhoun County
Five new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Calhoun County residents Tuesday, local officials said.
These are the first new cases reported in the county after more than a week with no increase. In all, 41 county residents have tested positive for the disease. Of those, 31 people have recovered, and three people with the disease have died.
