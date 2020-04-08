When Michael Perez and Monica Kelley pulled up to Christ’s Kitchen on Tuesday afternoon, they stayed patiently inside their car while in line to pick up food.
Volunteers at the soup kitchen were quickly and kindly passing out plates of food along with milk, bread, fruit and water to people waiting in cars, on bikes or on foot. In mid-March, Christ’s Kitchen closed its building and began serving to-go plates in the parking lot in light of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Perez and Kelley, who are residents of Mission Valley, weren’t at Christ’s Kitchen just picking up food for themselves. They picked up more than 40 plates of food to bring to family, friends and others in need in Bloomington.
“Some people don’t have rides or are scared to leave the house right now with the virus,” Perez said. “There’s a need for food out there.”
“With everything going on, we aren’t doing anything anyway,” Kelley said. “If we can help, we will.”
On Tuesday afternoon, volunteers at Christ’s Kitchen served a total of 675 plates of food. The day before, they served more than 700. Before COVID-19, they served between 200 and 300 a day, said Trish Hastings, the nonprofit’s executive director.
The increasing need is directly related to the ongoing and often crippling affects of COVID-19, Hastings said.
“Aside from the usual community we serve, many of the local homeless and hungry, now many people are struggling from a sudden loss of income, kids being at home,” she said. “The need is growing.”
Eddie Gonzalez was one of the many who drove, biked or walked through the line to pick up food. Like many others, he said his work has become irregular and slow since the new coronavirus has affected almost every aspect of his day-to-day life. He said he was grateful for all the soup kitchen provides.
“If there was no Christ's Kitchen, I don't know what I'd be doing,” he said.
As volunteers passed out food, they reminded and encouraged people to practice social distancing, wear face masks when outdoors and follow all guidelines outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to help slow the spread of the disease.
The majority of people each day are very receptive and thankful for the reminders, Hastings said. Still, she added, it is complicated for others because there are some members of the Christ’s Kitchen community that don’t understand the gravity of the situation. She said there are times that she’ll give someone a face mask and explain to them why they need to wear it, but five minutes later, they don’t have it on.
“It’s not real to them yet,” she said. “They don’t have TV, a newspaper or a way to go online to watch the daily press conference. They don’t have a clue. It’s not sinking in, and just one of them getting sick is going to cause a contagion in that community.”
The food Christ’s Kitchen serves mainly is purchased from the Food Bank of the Golden Crescent and donated from local grocery stores. The soup kitchen has been able to adapt to the increase in need because “miraculous things are happening and the Lord continues to provide,” Hastings said.
For example, on Tuesday, an 18-wheeler pulled into the parking lot unannounced and dropped off a pallet of water that someone in the community purchased for the soup kitchen.
“It’s like loaves and fishes,” Hastings said. “Every day something like that is happening.”
Hastings commended the soup kitchen’s volunteers who she said have worked tirelessly since the pandemic began to keep feeding all in the area who are hungry. In between serving the hundreds of meals, volunteers were sanitizing the area, encouraging one another and planning for the next day's operations.
“We will do all that we can to help alleviate the problem of hunger in our community,” Hastings said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.