How to help

Christ’s Kitchen provides one hot meal per day to the homeless and the hungry, without judgment, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Saturday and provides other needs as resources permit.

Currently, Christ's Kitchen is accepting donations of water bottles and to-go plates as well as monetary donations to help meet the growing need for food in the community in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The soup kitchen is at 611 E. Warren Ave. Checks can be made out to Christ's Kitchen and mailed to: P.O. Box 3391, Victoria, Texas, 77903.

Christ's Kitchen is not taking new volunteers at this time to ensure the safety of its staff and current volunteers.

For more information, find Christ's Kitchen on Facebook or call 361-578-4233.