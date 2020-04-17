Devean Ureste closed two deals this month: signing paperwork to buy a house and asking Elaine Maldonado, his girlfriend of four years, to marry him.
He said he chose this time to propose because of his faith in the Bible.
“You’re supposed to be married and everything before you move in together,” Ureste said. “We’ve been dating for four years so while we’re moving in together, I figured that was the right thing to do.”
He had searched for a house for about a year but found the perfect one a month before COVID-19 arrived.
Even though Ureste has two key items secured, one key piece was not certain: the ring.
Engagement ring stores and mall store fronts have been closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, making it hard to buy a ring in person, Ureste said. For the time being until jewelry stores are open again, Ureste said, he gave his fiancee a $9 dollar ring from Walmart. He said Walmart was the only store he knew was open and sold jewelry. When he went to Walmart, he found one in her size.
“So if I ordered it online, there wasn’t going to be any time, and it wasn’t going to be the right size,” Ureste said.
Even though the wedding ceremony won’t occur right away, Ureste said he doesn’t mind postponing the ceremony because he knows it will happen.
“We’re already engaged so I feel like, to me, I feel like we’re pretty much already married,” Ureste said. “We’re going to start living together, too.”
“It was about time,” Monica Ureste said when she heard about her son’s engagement. She is proud of her son for finding a house and securing a future for his fiancee and her 4-year-old daughter, Evelynn Reese.
Of his son's fiancee's daughter, Ureste said, "I’m in love with her, I brag about her and she’s my grandbaby. I already feel like they’re part of the family.”
She said her son has always been a humble, hard-working type of guy.
“When he graduated high school, he didn’t want to have a graduation party,” she said. “He didn’t want me to spend money on a graduation ring, but we did — he’s just that type of person.”
Ureste said her son didn’t want to propose empty-handed and said her son’s fiancee was very understanding in view of the current economic situation. Even though the future mother-in-law is happy about the engagement, a few worries linger in her mind.
“I’m afraid that they’re not going to be able to do the things that new couples do: the bridal shower, the wedding planning — everything’s closed,” she said. “Even though they bought a new home, they can’t have an open house or they can’t enjoy and share (with others) their new future together.”
Despite the pandemic, Devean Ureste said he remains optimistic.
“Hopefully (COVID-19) will be done with, so we can have some family members over and celebrate,” he said. "I hope in two months after all this is done, I can get her the ring I really wanted to get her."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.