As slim pickings and high prices prevail in the meat aisles at local grocery stores, Crossroads ranchers are turning to the reliable source of beef in their pastures.
“For the longest time, these people have had all these animals and yet they buy all their meat at H-E-B,” said Steven Koenig, a DeWitt County farmer and rancher. Now, he said that’s changing as friends and colleagues make the switch to home-raised meat.
As processing facilities that supply grocery stores shut down operations due to outbreaks of COVID-19 amid crowded working conditions, custom processors like Harwell’s Custom Processing on Upper Mission Valley Road have enjoyed a boost in business from people who want their own livestock butchered for home consumption.
Owner Mai Harwell said her shop is so busy that orders are already backed up through August.
The shortages are happening because Victoria lost its meat processing infrastructure long ago, Koenig said. He remembers a time when there were six custom processors in Victoria County. Now, there are only two – Harwell’s and Country Slaughter House.
“Nobody eats their own meat anymore. That’s the big issue here,” he said, and because it’s been so long since they’ve enjoyed prosperous business, local processors like Harwell’s have “gone through lean times.”
Gary Heineke, another Cuero rancher, takes his meat to be processed in Gonzales at a facility that has an inspector.
“Because I sell meat to the public, it has to be processed at a facility where someone inspects it through the whole process,” said Heineke.
Nevertheless, he too has noticed COVID-19’s effects on the local economy at the Victoria Farmer’s Market, where he’d been selling his meat products until he recently sold out. Now, Heineke said he and his wife continue to sell salsas, preserves and other products at the market.
“For the most part this virus has been good for the market,” he said. “Shortages in the grocery store have made an awareness to more people that this market is there; it’s available.”
Heineke said he’d like to see come to fruition a bill called the PRIME Act, which would allow states to waive some inspection requirements and allow meat processed at custom packers to be sold to the public.
“That would help us supply the local consumers a little better,” Heineke said. “This shows that in our system when there’s a problem with the large packers, it creates a problem for many people.”
Koenig said he’s long awaited some breakdown in the beef supply chain. He said he always expected it would be a transportation issue, not a virus.
“If one little thing goes wrong, much less a pandemic, then all this supply chain shatters,” he said.
“I’m standing out in my orchard in my garden, where we grow all our own food. To me, it’s more security than having a 401k. When s--t hits the fan, you better know a farmer.”
