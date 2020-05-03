Q: Is contact lens disinfecting solution effective against COVID-19?
A: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website, hydrogen peroxide-based systems for cleaning, disinfecting, and storing contact lenses should be effective against the virus that causes COVID-19.
For other disinfection methods, such as multipurpose solution and ultrasonic cleaners, there is currently not enough scientific evidence to determine efficacy against the virus.
Always use solution to disinfect your contact lenses and case to kill germs that may be present.
Handle your lenses over a surface that has been cleaned and disinfected.
Find more information on the CDC’s website about how coronavirus spreads and how to protect yourself. Visit CDC’s contact lens website for more information on healthy contact lens wear and care.
