Q: Is the coronavirus alive?
A: Scientists say the new coronavirus isn’t really alive. A better way to think of viruses like this one is “pseudo-alive,” kind of like a zombie.
The coronavirus which causes COVID-19 is “little more than a packet of genetic material surrounded by a spiky protein shell one-thousandth the width of an eyelash,” according to the Washington Post. Unlike a living organism, viruses cannot reproduce unless they have a cell to host them. But the new coronavirus can still survive for a long time in this dormant state. One study found it can last up to 24 hours on cardboard and up to two to three days on plastic and stainless steel.
But once the new coronavirus gets into the upper respiratory tract or the lungs, it latches onto cells and takes them over, producing millions of copies of itself. This pseudo-alive state is what allows the coronavirus to survive, spread from person to person, and then, once it enters the body, reproduce itself and cause COVID-19, the illness associated with the virus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.