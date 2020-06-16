Q: Is it safe for children to participate in summer camps this year?
A: The level of risk is determined by the interaction between campers and staff members. The more people a camper or staff member interacts with, the higher the risk of COVID-19 spread, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The lowest risk for youth camps have small groups of campers who stay together all day and the campers remain at least 6 feet apart, according to the CDC. Outdoor activities are encouraged and all campers are from the same area.
More risks come when campers interact between groups and social distancing measures aren’t informed, according to the CDC.
