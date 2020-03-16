Q: Is it safe to donate blood during the COVID-19 pandemic?
A: Healthy people can and should continue to donate blood, Victoria Fire Chief Tracy Fox said at a news briefing Monday. Both the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center and the American Red Cross have said that healthy people may continue to donate blood, Fox said. Blood banks throughout the country are screening prospective donors to ensure they are healthy and able to donate blood.
“There was already a crisis and shortage before this event and it will only get worse as this event goes on,” Fox said.
Admiral Dr. Brett Giroir, Assistant Secretary for Health at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, has assured Americans that healthy individuals can donate blood.
“It is safe to donate blood,” Giroir said in a statement. “Part of preparedness includes a robust blood supply. Healthy individuals should schedule an appointment to donate today to ensure that blood is available for those patients who need it.”
