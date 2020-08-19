Q: Is the Russian vaccine going to be used in the U.S.?
A: No. Health officials in the United States have not approved any vaccine for COVID-19, despite Russian health officials doling out the first few doses of a vaccine to a select few group with anticipation of wide use in their country on starting Jan. 1.
In the U.S., a vaccine is currently being developed through a multi-agency collaboration with private technology companies. It is in a Phase 3 trial stage of testing.
The Russian vaccine was "immediately denounced" for being premature around the world after being announced, according to Science Magazine.
According to the Washington Post, details about the vaccine's research have mostly been unavailable to the public or undergone peer review.
To have a safe, reliable vaccine approved for use in the U.S., it might be many more months until something is distributed to Americans.
The director of the National Institutes of Health, Francis Collins, said in a Department of Health and Human Services news release “having a safe and effective vaccine distributed by the end of 2020 is a stretch goal, but it’s the right goal for the American people.”
