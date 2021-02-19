When Victoria’s water supply faltered Tuesday, Dr. Haresh Kumar’s first thought was of the hundreds of local dialysis patients who relied on a steady supply of water to stay alive.
“Dialysis is not an elective procedure,” Kumar said. “There’s only so long you can go without.”
Combine that reality with the fact that dialysis is among the most water intense therapies in medicine. Add in statewide power outages and subtract a functioning public water system, and dialysis patients are in a dangerous place.
Kumar, a nephrologist in Victoria, estimates there are between 250 and 300 Victoria residents who go to local clinics for dialysis, in addition to those patients who travel from outside the city. These patients have chronic kidney disease and rely on a dialysis machine to act as an artificial kidney to remove waste and fluid from their blood. Most of these patients require dialysis three times a week for sessions of up to four hours long. One dialysis session could use up to 32 gallons of water, Kumar said. Without a functioning water system, patients reliant on a machine to clean their blood could die.
“It was worse than Harvey,” Kumar said about the winter storm’s impact on dialysis patients. “In Harvey, we lost power. We didn’t have water, but we transported all the patients to Dallas or San Antonio or Austin to get dialysis.”
But during the winter storm, hospitals and dialysis clinics throughout the state were facing the same challenges as the hospitals and clinics in Victoria, and the roads were so icy and dangerous that transport would have been dangerous. On Tuesday, all three of the local dialysis clinics were without running water, and both local hospital systems faced interruptions in their water supply.
Kumar said some of his hospitalized patients were in critical condition on Tuesday and Wednesday. Without dialysis, their potassium levels in their blood increased. When potassium levels get too high, it can cause heart problems and death.
The only real solution, Kumar said, is dialysis. Medications can stabilize patients, but they effectively can only buy the patient time until dialysis is made available.
"You feel helpless," he said. "You know the problem with the patient, you know it's a fixable problem, but you don't have the things to fix it."
As things were looking particularly dire for these patients, a group of Victoria firefighters, physicians and business owners found a temporary fix, one that the physicians involved have credited with saving the lives of dialysis patients who desperately needed their blood cleaned.
Assistant Fire Chief Shannon Martin, of the Victoria Fire Department, joined Fire Lieutenant Allen Carroll and fire engineers Wendell Geigle and Chris Thompson to find a solution.
“A couple of us sat down and started formulating a plan of what we thought would work and what we thought we could do,” Martin said. “We started acquiring the equipment and the things needed, and it was kind of a trial and error.”
Victoria’s local health authority Dr. John McNeill, who moonlights as a rancher, offered the use of his 4,000 gallon water tanker truck, and Geigle Utilities and Service Supply Victoria provided supplies and materials.
The team used McNeill’s truck to transport the water to a massive tank outside a DaVita clinic on Wednesday. Once DaVita’s system was working as intended, the setup a second version of the water tank for Liberty Dialysis on Thursday.
"On the first try, everything worked," Martin said. "Once we knew the system was going to sustain pressure and work, we configured an identical pump and valving" as a backup system.
Kumar said that between DaVita’s clinic and DeTar Hospital Navarro, where some water had been restored, the patients who most urgently needed dialysis were treated starting Wednesday night and continuing through Thursday.
Martin and McNeill both emphasized that the solution was a team effort designed to respond to an unprecedented solution.
By Friday evening, Citizens Medical Center, DeTar Hospital Navarro, and Liberty and DaVita clinics all had enough water pressure to offer dialysis, Kumar said.
"I'm just very grateful that the city came together," Kumar said. "We had a 24-hour window where it was very critical."
