J.C. Penney Co. announced Tuesday that its store in the Victoria Mall would be one of 34 Texas locations to reopen Wednesday.
The announcement comes days after the company announced it had filed for bankruptcy protection and would close 30% of its stores.
The Wednesday openings bring the total to 153 locations of the Plano-based clothing retailer that have fully reopened after temporarily closing because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We are thrilled to welcome our associates and customers back to J.C. Penney stores in Texas, and our top priority remains on the health and safety of our associates, customers, and communities," said Jim DePaul, executive vice president of stores at J.C. Penney, in a statement. "We want to ensure everyone is safe and feels comfortable as we continue to provide an engaging shopping experience."
The statement said J.C. Penney is monitoring CDC guidelines to inform its practices, and taking precautions to provide a safe environment in which to shop and work.
Precautions include contact-free curbside pickup, cleaning the store throughout the day, social distancing procedures and reminders throughout the store, contactless checkout, masks provided to each associate and an extended return policy.
