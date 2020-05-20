One new case of COVID-19 was reported in Jackson County on Wednesday.
The new case brings the county's total to 16, according to a release from the Jackson County Hospital District. The patient is isolating at home.
"Although this new case is not great news, we do feel the transmission of COVID-19 in Jackson County and the surrounding counties has slowed significantly," said Bill Jones, Jackson County Hospital District CEO in the release. "As we get back to our normal routines, we are asking that everyone continue to take precautions and follow CDC guidelines."
Of the county's 16 cases, 14 have recovered and one resident has died.
Wharton County
One new positive case of COVID-19 was reported in Wharton County Wednesday by the Wharton County Office of Emergency Management.
Via a news release posted to its Facebook page, the office also announced it had no new recoveries to report. The total who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the county is 44, 33 of whom have recovered.
The new positive case is a woman age 50 to 60 who lives in the Wharton area.
