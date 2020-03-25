The first Jackson County resident tested positive for COVID-19 while at a Harris County hospital.
The female resident, who is over 65 years old, tested positive after being hospitalized for an unrelated medical issue, according to a county news release.
The patient is experiencing minor symptoms and remains hospitalized in Harris County, but she is expected to be isolated at home one she is released sometime this week, said Bill Jones, Jackson County Hospital CEO.
The patient will return home from Harris County by private transportation, he said.
It is unknown at this time if the woman had contracted the virus in Jackson County before she left on March 12, and that is currently being investigated, Jones said. There is some fear of other cases occurring in the county.
“We really don't know at this point,” he said. “We’re still trying to get a handle on where and how this originated.”
The county has conducted 20 to 23 tests, which have all come back negative, Jones said. A drive-thru screening facility has been set up outside the Jackson County Hospital to limit potential COVID-19 patient contacts.
“We’re just waiting with bated breath with what's to come,” Jones said. “It's this underlying sense of dread hoping we can overcome.”
