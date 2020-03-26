COVID-19
Courtesy photo

The Jackson County resident who tested positive for COVID-19 while at a Harris County hospital contracted the virus outside Jackson County, according to a news release from the Jackson County Hospital District on Thursday.

The woman, who is over 65 years old, tested positive after being hospitalized for an unrelated medical issue, according to an earlier Jackson County news release.

The medical investigation concluded that the patient's exposure to the virus occurred while the patient was outside Jackson County.

The patient has not had contact with the Jackson County community since the exposure and is being isolated at home, the release said.

The case is the only known case of the virus in the county, officials said in a post on Facebook Thursday.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.