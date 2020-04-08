Jackson County officials are down to about 75 tests for COVID-19.
Medical workers have tested more than 100 people so far and continue to test four to five people a day.
Testing has been that pace for the past couple weeks, Bill Jones, Jackson County Hospital District CEO, said .
He said he wasn’t concerned about running out of tests, but when Victoria County announced Tuesday it would close its drive-thru testing, it changed his perspective.
“We were a little bit alarmed when Victoria said they were running out of supplies for testing because that was our fall back plan,” he said.
Jackson County has put in orders for more supplies but those orders are backed up all through the supply chain.
“It seems small rural hospitals are last in line (for supplies),” he said.
As testing and confirmed COVID-19 cases slow, that does not mean the novel coronavirus is slowing, as well.
“You have this wild card of asymptomatic patients,” Jones said. “Any one of us could be spreading it without knowing.”
As COVID-19 continues to spread, counties throughout the Crossroads have made adjustments and announced five new cases Wednesday. The Crossroads reached 153 positive cases.
CALHOUN COUNTY
A Calhoun County resident tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the county's total to 13.
The patient is hospitalized outside of the county, and the Texas Department of Health Services determined there was no local exposure, according to a county release. It is believed the patient contracted the virus through person-to-person spread outside of the county.
The patient's age and gender were not made available.
Calhoun County commissioners passed an order Wednesday to close all public beaches and piers within the county effective 1 p.m. Thursday.
The order is in effect through April 15. At that time, the commissioners will decide if a continuation is necessary, County Judge Richard Meyer said. King Fisher Park, Little Jetties in Port O’Connor, Boggy Bayou Nature Park and Olivia Hatteras Park will also close under the order.
Bayfront Park and Lighthouse Beach Park will remain open to walkers and joggers.
Fishing is permitted at Bayfront Park along the shoreline as long as proper social distancing is practiced in compliance with the Governor's orders.
The beach area at Lighthouse Beach Park is closed to the public until further notice.
Meyer said the public places were closed to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in the county.
Beaches along the coast have closed, Meyer said. Calhoun County followed suit partially because people from out of town called and asked if beaches were open. The county could not afford to have the beaches flocked and monitored to ensure safe social distancing.
Nancy Pomykal, Precinct 5 Justice of the Peace in Port O'Connor, said she wanted to emphasize that the pier will be closed in Port O’Connor under the county order.
"This is a very serious situation that we are dealing with and I urge both our locals and visitors alike to practice social distancing and to stay at home," she said. "The life they save might be their own."
Meyer also recommended customers do their “essential” shopping with one person per household. H-E-B and Walmart have followed his recommendation and now limit the number of people from a family to one.
“There were young families coming with four or five kids and the kids were running all over and touching everything, and we wanted to limit the exposure to COID-19,” Meyer said. “There is no need for the whole family to go to the store.”
MATAGORDA
Two more Matagorda County residents tested positive for COVID-19.
Both patients are males and are in the hospital. One man is over 90 years old and the other is 30-40 years old. Neither case reported travel.
The county now has 44 positive cases of the novel coronavirus. One patient has recovered and three have died.
“We are hearing unconfirmed reports that some patients that have been told they are positive have been seen running errands during the day,” a county news release stated. “It is very important that if you have been told that you have tested positive for the COVID-19 that you do not leave your house for any reason.”
If a person lives in a home with a COVID-19 patient, everyone in the household requires a two week quarantine period, according to the release.
Matagorda County spokesperson Mitch Thames said the county has no shortages of personal protective equipment for medical staff and hospital beds.
“We’re putting (patients) into the hands of our medical professionals,” he said. “They provide them with the best health care that we can in our rural hospital. We’re really proud of what we do here.”
