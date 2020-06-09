The owner of the country’s largest jewelry stores will permanently close 400 locations because of the economic downturn caused by the spread of COVID-19.
Signet Jewelers, the parent company of Kay, Zales, Jared and other jewelry chains, has 3,200 stores.
David Bouffard, a spokesman for Signet, declined to say which locations are closing, but confirmed that the closures are spread across the company’s brands.
Victoria has at least three Signet stores: Kay, Piercing Pagoda and Zales. Victoria managers did not confirm whether any of these locations are among the permanent closures.
The company won’t reopen 150 stores in the U.S. and Canada and 80 in the UK that were temporarily closed for the pandemic. An additional 150 stores will close as leases are reviewed and negotiations with landlords continue.
Bouffard told The Dallas Morning News that sales through May 2 fell 40.5% during the coronavirus shutdowns.
