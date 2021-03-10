State Sen. Lois Kolkhorst has filed a package of five bills that would reform Texas’ response to future pandemics.
Two of the bills bolster oversight of public health mandates by elected officials at both the state and local level in an effort to “find the right balance between public health and our individual rights,” Kolkhorst said in a press release.
The other three are intended to make the state’s pandemic response more efficient and improve data transparency.
“We must now utilize the lessons learned over the past year to improve the state’s response to any future health event,” said Kolkhorst, who chairs the Senate Committee on Health & Human Services. “That means increasing transparency and public oversight.”
One of the bills, SB 966, would establish a public health oversight board tasked with approving the continuation of a public health disaster past the current statutory limit of 60 days.
Another, SB 967, would require the approval of local elected officials to grant permission for a public health authority to extend public health orders beyond eight days.
“This places more oversight with those elected directly by the public, rather than exclusively in the hands of unelected agency bureaucrats,” Kolkhorst said.
SB 968 would put new statewide pandemic preparedness requirements into place, clarify the role of various state agencies in responding to future pandemics and establish a new “Office of State Health Epidemiologist” to coordinate and facilitate state planning and response.
In an effort to improve the reporting of public health data, SB 969 would put new electronic data reporting requirements into place and require data to be shared “in a timely and accurate manner.”
SB 970 would repeal defunct programs, unfunded mandates and reporting requirements that Kolkhorst said would free up more resources for the Department of State Health Services in the future.
