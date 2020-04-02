Land O’Lakes donated nearly 40,000 pounds of Land O’Lakes Macaroni and Cheese to the Food Bank of the Golden Crescent through the company's First Run Program.
The First Run Program has donated more than 5 million pounds of product since it was established in 2010. The program is committed to donating truckloads of fresh product year-round, made specifically for food banks to help alleviate hunger across the United States.
“We are very grateful and excited for the Land O’Lakes donation. This represents nearly 34,000 meals for our neighbors in need, and who doesn’t love mac and cheese?” said Robin Cadle, food bank president and CEO.
For more information on Land O’Lakes’ commitment to the community, visit at www.landolakesinc.com/responsibility.
