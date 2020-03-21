LAVACA COUNTY - In response to the Office of the Governor Greg Abbott's executive orders in accordance with federal guidelines to mitigate spread Of COVID-19 In Texas:
Lavaca County Commissioners Court will limit seating in the commissioners' courtroom during their public meeting Monday morning. Live-streaming of the meeting will be available on www.facebook.com/LavacaTX and residents are encouraged to watch from home.
“Regarding public meetings, there haven’t been many guidelines other than ‘social distancing’… to prevent coughs or sneezes from traveling to one another,” said Egon Barthels, Lavaca County Emergency Management Coordinator. Barthels also noted that “none of us want to be ‘fear mongers,' but then none of us want to be considered negligent” in this matter.
As defined by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), social distancing means remaining out of congregate settings, avoiding large gatherings, and keeping a distance of approximately 6 feet from others when possible. Congregate settings are crowded public places where close contact with others may occur, such as shopping centers, movie theaters, and other public gatherings.
The live-stream of the Lavaca County Commissioners Court meeting begin at 10 a.m. Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.