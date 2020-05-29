Lavaca County officials reported Friday two more residents had caught the new coronavirus.
A Yoakum resident marks the county's 12th person confirmed to have COVID-19, and a Moulton resident is its 13th, according to a news release.
The Yoakum resident is being treated at a Victoria County hospital. Officials said they are unsure how that person became infected.
The Moulton resident is isolating at home and is thought to have caught the virus from within their household.
State officials declined to reveal either person's gender, age or other identifying information, according to a county news release.
COVID-19 cases by county
|County
|Total
|Recoveries
|Deaths
|Calhoun
|41
|31
|3
|Goliad
|7
|5
|0
|DeWitt
|17
|15
|1
|Jackson
|18
|16
|1
|Lavaca
|13
|6
|1
|Matagorda
|70
|46
|5
|Refugio
|3
|3
|0
|Victoria
|160
|138
|7
|Wharton
|53
|38
|0
|9-County total
|382
|298
|18
|•Editor’s note: These counts are updated daily.
