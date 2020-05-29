COVID-19

Lavaca County officials reported Friday two more residents had caught the new coronavirus.

A Yoakum resident marks the county's 12th person confirmed to have COVID-19, and a Moulton resident is its 13th, according to a news release.

The Yoakum resident is being treated at a Victoria County hospital. Officials said they are unsure how that person became infected.

The Moulton resident is isolating at home and is thought to have caught the virus from within their household.

State officials declined to reveal either person's gender, age or other identifying information, according to a county news release.

COVID-19 cases by county

County Total Recoveries Deaths
Calhoun 41 31 3
Goliad 7 5 0
DeWitt 17 15 1
Jackson 18 16 1
Lavaca 13 6 1
Matagorda 70 46 5
Refugio 3 3 0
Victoria 160 138 7
Wharton 53 38 0
9-County total 382 298 18
•Editor’s note: These counts are updated daily.

Jon Wilcox reports on courts for the Victoria Advocate. He may be reached jwilcox@vicad.com or 361-580-6515.

