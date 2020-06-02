Lavaca County courthouse
Buy Now
Advocate File Photo

Lavaca County officials reported Tuesday that a 14th county resident has tested positive for COVID-19. 

The new positive case is a resident of Moulton. County officials suspect the person was exposed to the virus by another person in their household.

The person is currently self-isolating at home. 

Morgan O'Hanlon is the business and agriculture reporter for the Victoria Advocate. She can be reached at 361-580-6328, mohanlon@vicad.com or on Twitter @mcohanlon.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

COVID-19 cases by county

County Total Recoveries Deaths
Calhoun 41 31 3
Goliad 8 5 0
DeWitt 17 15 1
Jackson 18 16 1
Lavaca 13 7 1
Matagorda 70 46 5
Refugio 3 3 0
Victoria 162 142 7
Wharton 53 38 0
9-County total 386 303 18
•Editor’s note: These counts are updated daily.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.