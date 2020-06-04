Another case of COVID-19 was reported in Lavaca County on Thursday morning.
The patient is a resident of Shiner and contracted the disease through household spread, according to a news release from Egon Barthels, the county's emergency management coordinator.
The resident is isolating at home, he said. State health officials would not confirm the age, gender or any other information about the patient, who is the county's 18th resident to test positive for the coronavirus.
Of the 18 cases, one has died and state health officials have classified seven as recovered.
