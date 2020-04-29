A Shiner resident has tested positive for COVID-19, bringing Lavaca County's total number of cases to six, officials said on Wednesday.
The patient is a resident of the City of Shiner and is believed to have contracted the virus by coming in close contact with another confirmed patient, Egon Barthels, Lavaca's emergency management coordinator, said in a news release.
The state health department is supporting the county in identifying any close contacts of the patient, so that person cam be isolated, monitored for symptoms and quickly tested, if needed, he said.
Two of the county's patients had recovered as of Tuesday, according to the state health department.
“As we look to the governor’s office on guidance on phase 1 of reopening Texas, we must also, be mindful of continuing the additional safety precautions as we have been doing over the past month, such as washing hands and voluntarily wearing masks, and so on,” Barthels said.
Matagorda County
No new cases of COVID-19 were announced in Matagorda County on Wednesday, but one additional recovery was reported.
Of the county's 63 cases, 27 have recovered as of Tuesday and three had died, leaving 33 patients with active cases.
We will have further information on cases reported around the region as it becomes available. Check back at VictoriaAdvocate.com/covid-19 for all your COVID-19 information.
