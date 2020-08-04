A Yoakum resident died from COVID-19 complications, according to a report from Egon Barthels, Lavaca County’s emergency management coordinator.
Additional details about the person were not were provided in the Tuesday statement. The person is the fourth Lavaca County resident to die after testing positive for COVID-19, as three deaths were previously reported in Hallettsville.
A discrepancy remains between the number of deaths the state health department has listed for the county on its statewide dashboard and Public Health Region 8 of the state health department is reporting to the county.
Public Health Region 8 serves as the health authority for the majority of counties in the region.
Barthels said the statewide dashboard reflects a higher number of deaths for Lavaca County because the state recently started {span}tallying the number of deaths in each county{/span} by using death certificates where COVID-19 is listed as the cause of death. Region 8, on the other hand, is continuing to do its own investigations.
“Once investigations are completed, the information from DSHS PHR 8, will be reflected in the LCEM COVID-19 Report,” Barthels said in a news release.
As of Tuesday, there were 619 cases of COVID-19 in the county. Of those cases, 46 were active and an estimated 570 were classified as recovered, he said.
Lavaca County did not issue a daily case count updated on Monday.
Matagorda County
State officials confirmed eight new cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths related to the disease in Matagorda County on Tuesday.
In all, 681 Matagorda County residents have been diagnosed with the disease, according to state data. Of those, 23 county residents have died, and an estimated 320 patients have recovered.
Refugio County
Five Refugio County residents tested positive for COVID-19, according to a report issued Tuesday morning.
The five new cases brings the county total to 214, according to a county news release.
The new patients include four women and a man in their 50s and 80s.
Goliad and DeWitt counties did not report any new cases Tuesday.
