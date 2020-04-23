Mobile drive-thru test sites are making their way to the Crossroads for more COVID-19 testing.
At least three locations are scheduled through the weekend, including DeWitt, Lavaca and Matagorda counties. The Texas Department State of Health Services selected 25 locations for the drive-thru testing.
A mobile COVID-19 testing site will open to the public in Lavaca County on Friday.
The Texas Department of State and Health Services will operate the site from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Hallettsville Knights of Columbus Hall, 321 U.S. Highway 77 South.
“It may give some testing opportunities to those who can’t reach other locations,” said Egon Barthels, Jackson County Office of Emergency Management coordinator.
All of the free tests must be scheduled in advance with an appointment, according to a county news release. People can schedule a test by calling 512-883-2400.
Patients must have one or more of the symptoms of COVID-19 which include fever, chills, cough, fatigue, body aches, shortness of breath and loss of taste or smell.
The site will have 11 medical professionals and support staff available along with 34 soldiers, according to the news release. The Texas National Guard has a 150 person a day testing capacity.
The more people being tested means positive case numbers will increase, Barthels said.
“The test is where the numbers are,” he said.
He isn’t sure how many people will decide to get tested in the county, but people need to remain safe regardless of the case counts, Barthels said.
“(COVID-19) is here, and it’s never going away,” he said. “It’s here for the time being, at least.”
The COVID-19 positive case count has increased by three new patients Thursday in the Crossroads, bringing the total to 253.
Lavaca County
One of Lavaca County’s five residents who tested positive for COVID-19 died, officials with Region 8 of the Texas Department of State Health Services reported Thursday.
“Exposure is presumed to have occurred in Victoria, but the mode of transmission is still under investigation,” said Egon Barthels, the Lavaca County emergency management coordinator.
The victim was a former resident of Hallettsville, but was in a long-term care facility in Victoria, where the individual contracted the disease and then moved to a Victoria hospital, he said.
“On behalf of Judge Keith Mudd and I, on behalf of Lavaca County, send our deepest sympathies to the family,” Barthles said.
In addition to the patient who died, the county had one patient self isolating at home, one at a hospital in Travis County and two who have fully recovered, Barthels said.
DeWitt County
A 15th DeWitt County resident tested positive for COVID-19, officials said Thursday.
The patient was exposed to the coronavirus in an industrial work setting in Calhoun County, according to a news release from Judge Daryl Fowler.
He a middle-aged man who lives in the Yoakum ZIP code, he said.
“The investigation into this occurrence indicates the victim has observed federal, state and work-related guidelines,” Fowler said. “There are no known public exposure risks to report. The individual is isolated at home.”
A state-run testing site will be Saturday in Cuero, according to DeWitt County officials.
The drive-thru site will be open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday outside the Cuero Municipal Library, 200 E. Main St. Register by visiting txcovidtest.org or calling 512-883-2400. Those interested in being tested will be reviewed for multiple symptoms associated with the new coronavirus.
Matagorda County
One new case of COVID-19 was reported in Matagorda County on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 58.
The new patient is a boy between the ages of 2 and 5, according to the Matagorda Regional Medical Center. The patient is currently isolating at home.
The new case is not related to out-of-state travel.
Of the county’s 58 cases, 26 patients have recovered. Three have died.
Also, Matagorda County is reminding the public a drive-thru COVID-19 test site will be open 9 a.m-6 p.m. Friday.
Individuals who want to be tested must have an appointment and be pre-screened to receive testing. Testing will be conducted one day only at the Bay City Civic Center, 201 7th Street, Bay City, Texas.
More information and instructions may be found at matagordaregional.org/covidmtc.
Calhoun County
One additional case of COVID-19 was confirmed Thursday in Calhoun County, officials said.
In total, there are 24 confirmed positive cases. Of those, six cases are active. Two county residents have died from COVID-19, according to a news release from Calhoun County Judge Richard Meyer.
