As mobile drive-thru test sites are making their way into the Crossroads for more COVID-19 testing, a Lavaca County resident who tested positive for the disease died Thursday.
“Exposure is presumed to have occurred in Victoria, but the mode of transmission is still under investigation,” said Egon Barthels, Lavaca County Office of Emergency Management coordinator.
The patient was a former resident of Hallettsville, but was in a long-term care facility in Victoria, where the individual contracted the disease and was then moved to a Victoria hospital, he said. The patient tested positive for the disease April 8.
The age and gender of the patient was not released by the Region 8 Texas Department of State Health Services.
“On behalf of Judge Keith Mudd and I, and on behalf of Lavaca County, we send our deepest sympathies to the family,” Barthels said.
The death came a day after officials announced the county’s fifth patient, who is associated with the outbreak at the Post Acute Medical Specialty Hospital of Victoria North.
That patient was still at home in self-isolation as of Thursday, Barthels said.
In addition to these two patients, the county had one patient at a hospital in Travis County and two who have fully recovered, Barthels said.
At least three mobile testing locations are scheduled through the weekend, including DeWitt, Lavaca and Matagorda counties. The state health services selected 25 locations across the state for the drive-thru testing.
In Lavaca County, a mobile testing site will be open to the public from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at the Hallettsville Knights of Columbus Hall, 321 U.S. 77 South.
“It may give some testing opportunities to those who can’t reach other locations,” Barthels said.
In DeWitt County, the testing will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday outside the Cuero Municipal Library, 200 E. Main St., in Cuero.
In Matagorda County, the testing will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at the Bay City Civic Center, 201 7th St., in Bay City.
All of the free tests must be scheduled in advance with an appointment. People can schedule a test by calling 512-883-2400 or by visiting txcovidtest.org.
Patients must have one or more of the symptoms of COVID-19, which include fever, chills, cough, fatigue, body aches, shortness of breath and loss of taste or smell.
The site will have 11 medical professionals and support staff available along with 34 soldiers, according to a news release from the state. The Texas National Guard has a 150-person a day testing capacity at each site, according to officials.
The more people being tested means positive case numbers will increase, Barthels said.
“The test is where the numbers are,” he said.
He said he isn’t sure how many people will decide to get tested in the county, but residents still need to remain safe regardless of the case counts.
“(COVID-19) is here, and it’s never going away,” he said. “It’s here for the time being, at least.”
The COVID-19 positive case count has increased by 11 new patients Thursday in the Crossroads, bringing the total to 263.
DeWitt County
A 15th DeWitt County resident tested positive for COVID-19, officials said Thursday.
The patient was exposed to COVID-19 in an industrial work setting in Calhoun County, according to a news release from Judge Daryl Fowler.
The middle-aged man lives in the Yoakum ZIP code, he said.
“The investigation into this occurrence indicates the victim has observed federal, state and work-related guidelines,” Fowler said. “There are no known public exposure risks to report. The individual is isolated at home.”
Calhoun County
One additional case of COVID-19 was confirmed Thursday in Calhoun County, officials said.
In total, the county has confirmed 24 positive cases. Of those, six cases are active. Two county residents have died from COVID-19, according to a news release from Calhoun County Judge Richard Meyer.
Matagorda County
One new case of COVID-19 was reported in Matagorda County on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 58.
The new patient is a boy between the ages of 2 and 5, according to the Matagorda Regional Medical Center. The patient is isolating at home.
The new case is not related to out-of-state travel.
Of the county’s 58 cases, 26 patients have recovered and three have died.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.