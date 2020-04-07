Lavaca County
A third Lavaca County resident tested positive for COVID-19, officials announced Tuesday.
The patient, who lives in rural part of the county with a Hallettsville zipcode, is displaying mild symptoms and is isolating at home, according to a county news release.
County and medical officials are identifying those who may have been in contact with the patient.
The patient's gender and age were not made available.
Wharton County
Two new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed by the Wharton County Office of Emergency Management on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases in that county to 18.
