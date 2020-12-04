A surge in cases of the coronavirus among Lavaca County residents led Lavaca Medical Center to halt inpatient visitations Friday.
Among counties in the Crossroads, Lavaca County had the highest rate of new cases reported per 1,000 residents during the last two weeks as of Thursday, according to the Texas Tribune's data analysis.
Nearly 120 cases of the virus were reported in Lavaca County during the last two weeks, including nine new cases that were reported on Friday, according to case count updates provided the Texas Department of State Health Services Public Health Region 8, the county's public health authority.
There were no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the Lavaca Medical Center as of Friday, according to a news release from the hospital.
"While there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus at our facility, Lavaca Medical Center is taking all precautions necessary as issued by the CDC to protect patients and healthcare workers and will continue to adjust as the need arises," the release read.
Of Lavaca County's 1,545 residents who have contracted COVID-19, an estimated 1,454 had recovered as of Friday and 78 were ill, according DSHS Region. The regional health department has reported 13 COVID-19 related deaths amoung county residents since the pandemic reached the region in March.
Wharton County
