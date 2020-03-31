Helping ensure all Victoria County residents are accurately counted during the 2020 census is something Jill Blucher has worked toward for months.
As Victoria County United Way‘s community engagement coordinator, she organized “census party” events in rural communities throughout the region including Bloomington, Cuero, Goliad and Hallettsville that were set to take place in March and April.
The parties had a clear goal – to reach the typically undercounted and help those that may not have access to doing things online fill out the census in person.
But as cases of the new coronavirus began popping up in the region, it became apparent that the events needed to be postponed indefinitely. Now, Blucher is among local, state and national leaders fearing that the COVID-19 pandemic has made the effort to get an accurate count from the 2020 census impossible.
“We’re concerned,” she said. “Our concern is that the typically undercounted populations will be even more undercounted now, and it’s hard to know what to do.”
Robert Santos, vice president and chief methodologist with Urban Institute, said while some think people will be able to conveniently fill out the census online while practicing self-distancing, that often isn’t the case for typically undercounted populations. This is the first time U.S. residents have the option to complete the decennial census online.
Those populations, which include low-income households, racial and ethnic non-white populations, immigrants, non-English speakers and the homeless, are the likeliest to be missed, Santos said, especially if the coronavirus limits door-to-door canvassing and outreach, when those populations are usually counted.
“As much as people think we are going to benefit from people being home and having nothing better to do than fill out census, on the flip side, the people hardest to count have almost become hopelessly lost,” he said. “It was already going to be hard without the COVID-19 crisis. Now, it’s significantly harder.”
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. Census Bureau has extended and delayed several of its operations. It has suspended 2020 census field operations until April 15, extended the self-response deadline from July 31 to Aug. 14 and delayed the period when census takers will go door-to-door to interview households in person that have not responded online, by phone or by mail.
But as the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases continues to rise daily throughout the nation, Santos said it’s likely that operations will be pushed back further, and unlikely that any community will end up with an accurate count.
Ashley Strevel, the city’s communications director, said though it’s clear the COVID-19 pandemic has affected some efforts to promote the census, the city remains optimistic.
“There are other options aside from waiting for someone to physically come to your door,” she said. “All you need is access to a phone or a way to get online, so we’re hoping people take advantage of those options.”
Strevel said while encouraging residents to complete the census, she’s reminding them why it’s important to do so. While broad statements such as “funding for the community” are often thrown out, Strevel explained, it might be easier for residents to understand that the population data is also used to create the city’s comprehensive plan, which helps determine funding for streets.
“You can really impact your community by completing the census,” she said.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau’s response rate map, which displays how many people in a community have responded to the 2020 census, as of Tuesday, Victoria County’s self-response rate is 30.1%.
Texas’ most recent self-response rate is 36.2% and the national rate is 36.2%.
Given the COVID-19 crisis, if Victoria County self-response rate ended up near where it was in 2010, of 66.4 %, “that would be a magnificent victory,” Santos said.
Now, Santos said the challenge for communities like Victoria’s is to rethink the grassroots efforts to help people fill out the census when you can no longer have in-person contact.
Blucher said she hopes to reschedule the census parties if restrictions of social gatherings are lifted before the census’ deadline to respond. In the meantime, as residents call their families and friends to check in during the pandemic, Blucher said, hopefully they can make filling out the census part of the conversation.
“If mom does have access to a computer, maybe you can talk her through it,” she said. “If we can educate those who do have technology and connections, then we’ll be doing better than nothing at all.”
If anything has become clear through the pandemic, Blucher said, it’s that the populations who “live on the edge already” need more help than anybody else when disaster strikes. She said she’ll do everything she can to help rural communities throughout the region fill out the census because if those populations aren’t counted accurately, then when the next hurricane strikes or the next pandemic arises, those people won’t have the services they need.
“Those folks won’t have the services they need because we don’t know they are there,” she said. “You can’t serve people you don’t know are there.”
