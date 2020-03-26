Many Crossroads businesses have announced changes in hours or procedures as concerns grow about COVID-19. To add your business changes to the list, email newsroom@vicad.com or submit directly to our website by clicking here.
Retail
- Teachers Toolbox’s temporary hours are 10 a.m.-3 p.m weekdays and closed weekends.
- Encore Resale Shoppe is closed until further notice. If you have any questions or needs please contact us through our Facebook page.
- Victoria Electric Cooperative and Infinium Broadband will temporarily close its lobby. The drive-thru will remain open for business. All non-essential personnel will continue to work remotely to assist our members and customers during normal business hours. There are alternative options to contact the VEC team for your needs: VEC phone service, 361-573-2428; pay your electric bill and report outages via our automated IVR system during and after-hours; VEC Website, www.victoriaelectric.coop; Pay your electric bill and report outages during and after-hours or chat live with a member service representative; Infinium phone service, 361-582-5550; submit trouble tickets if needed; Infinium Website, www.infinium.coop; pay your bill, view usage, and submit trouble tickets.
- In an effort to minimize the spread of the coronavirus and the safety of our drivers, Cesar’s Taxi Service will temporarily be closed in the evenings, between 6 p.m.-6 a.m. We will continue this schedule until further notice. Thank you for your patronage and understanding. For more information, you may call Cesar Hernandez at 361-220-1528.
- Days Gone Bye! is celebrating a 13th Birthday in Downtown Victoria this week. The boutique door is closed but they are filling orders by phone. 361-218-9990. Delivery is curbside, home or workplace in Victoria and shipping. This week any order receives a free package of Girl Scout Cookies or if it is $100 or more a Bright Yellow Smiley face JH Pouch Pod. Appointments may be made by phone 361-218-9990 to come in one at a time.
- Goodwill Stores & Donation Stations at 214 E. Larkspur St., and 4302 Houston Highway are closed until further notice.
- The UPS Store, 1708 N Navarro St., is offering drive-thru services for customers age 60 and older. Follow the signs and pull up to the side door. Honk if no one is available. Have your items ready and a method of payment handy. This service is only offered at one location at this time. Both locations are open for regular business.
- Navarro Cleaners will remain open during its regular hours, 7 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays. They will be closed on Saturdays until further notice. Drive-thru is available.
- Angler’s Arsenal, 1205 E. Airline Road, temporarily close until further notice. They will continue to ship from their online store at anglersarsenaltx.com.
- Hallet Oak Gallery is postponing events. You can take a visual tour of Hallet Oak Gallery online at halletoakgallery.com. Art can be ordered and donations can be made, as well as, reading about past events. Updates on reopening will be listed on their Facebook page.
- As the heightened demand for household essentials offered by Dollar General stores continues across the country amid COVID-19 concerns, the company plans to nearly double its normal hiring rate and add up to 50,000 employees by the end of April as it continues to diligently work to support customers’ needs.
- The Victoria Mall remains open, instructing customers to follow guidelines for social distancing. For updates, check the
- .and the newspaper.
- Best Buy is offering contactless curbside service at all locations across the country. Rather than ask customers to come into the store, any items ordered on
- will be delivered curbside. If customers didn’t order the product in advance and the product is in stock in the store, employees will go into the store and sell it while the customers remains in their car. Only employees will be allowed in the store. Best Buy will temporarily suspend its product trade-in and recycling services All Best Buy employees are working on a voluntary basis, and all hourly employees who volunteer are receiving a temporary pay increase. Additionally, anyone feeling sick is told to stay home, and they will be paid for that time. Finally, anyone exposed to a confirmed case of COVID-19 is also told to stay home, with pay, and employees staying home to care for children will be paid.
- The Victoria UPS Store is offering free scanning services to small businesses applying for loans/assistance.
- Twice Blessed Showroom is temporarily closed until further notice. Visit
- for updates. All consignment times will be adjusted.
- Texian Books is closed but is offering free delivery and curbside service to customers. Direct shipping is also available. Their book club and story time will be available on YouTube Live. For more information, call 361-220-7043.
- Home Depot is temporarily adjusting its store hours to close at 6 p.m. Opening hours will remain unchanged.
Banking
- Until further notice, Wells Fargo will be serving Crossroad customers by appointment only and drive-thru access, with the exception of our branches in Edna and Cuero where the lobby will be open with restricted access for social distancing. Branches will be open from 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday through Friday. Branches with Saturday hours will be open from 9 a.m.-noon. Customers can schedule appointments by calling their local branch. For the most up-to-date information, customers can check Wells Fargo’s branch locator for ATM locations and the status of branches. Online, mobile and ATM options are also available.
- Victoria Teachers Federal Credit Union’s lobby will be closed to the public until further notice and face-to-face visits will be restricted to appointment-only. The drive-thru will be open during normal business hours.
- Frost Bank temporarily closed the lobbies at its financial centers on March 20. Frost’s 104 motor banks around Texas will be fully staffed and will offer expanded services during their usual business hours for the duration of the lobby shutdowns. Customers always have the option of banking online at
- via the Frost app, at any of the bank’s network of 1,200 ATMs around the state, or over the phone at 800-513-7678.
- TrustTexas Bank lobby access is closed at all branches until further notice. Drive-thru hours have been modified to 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays. Saturday drive-thru hours are 9 a.m.-1 p.m. in Cuero, Kyle, New Braunfels and at the Sam Houston branch in Victoria. Yorktown and the Laurent branch in Victoria are closed on Saturdays. Customers who need an appointment with a Banker or Loan Officer, or need to access their safe deposit box should call 1-800-342-0679.
Fitness, recreation
- Ganado Theater is close until further notice.
- Cinemark Theatres
- . They will remain closed until the company feels it is safe for moviegoers to return.
- Citizens HealthPlex closed March 17 and will remain closed for at least 15 days. Video classes are being offered via the Healthplex’s Facebook page.
- Gold’s Gym is closed until March 31.
- DeTar Health and Fitness Center is closed until further notice.
- Bfit Cuero Wellness Center, Cuero, will close at 8:30 p.m. until further notice.
Dining
- Dairy Queens are open and offering drive-thru and take-out service.
Huvar’s Artisan Market is offering take out orders for breakfast and lunch and free delivery from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. weekdays. To place an order, call Huvar’s at 361-576-9171.
- PumpHouse Restaurant and Bar is has temporarily suspended service.
- Uncle Mutt’s Bar-B-Q Co., 5404 N. Navarro St., is offering its full menu at its drive-thru from 11 am.-8 p.m. daily.
- Subway stores 3805 N. Navarro and 3410 John Stockbauer, are open for take-out and online orders from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. The Subway in the Victoria Mall is closed until further notice.
- Victoria Country Club is open for its members to call in orders and pick-up curbside. Daily menus can be found on the Victoria Country Club’s Facebook page and are being emailed directly to its members. The men’s card room will remain unlocked to have access to lockers. No cocktail or dining service will be available. The golf course and pro shop will remain open.
- DoubleDave’s Pizzaworks is open regular hours for carry out, delivery or pick up window. To order, call 361-575-3283 or visit. doubledaves.com
- Golden Corral Victoria is offering fresh produce and meats in care packages. They are offering the raw ingredients that you can take home and cook since the grocery stores are not providing everything you need. The care packages are available Monday-Wednesday; call 361-578-8176 to order. Care package ingredients include: raw ground beef; raw chicken; raw pork steaks; russet potatoes; lemons; grapes; cantaloupe; carrots, tomatoes, romaine lettuce and tea.
- Dickey’s Barbeque Pit, 9006 N. Navarro St., is open, offering free delivery, curbside, and pick-up service from 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
- Fossati’s Deli is open from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., offering curbside pick-up and delivery.
- Denny’s is open and offering delivery and pick-up service.
- Jim’s Big Burger is open from 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. for phone-in orders and curbside service. To place an order, call 361-575-7641.
- Grandy’s has closed its dining room but continues to offer drive-thru service from 7 a.m.-9 p.m. daily. Plus, Grandy’s has now added five car hop stations across the front of the restaurant, also open from 7 a.m.-9 p.m. daily. Grandy’s is closed on Sunday.
- Ventura’s Tamales is offering service through its drive-thru, curbside and delivery partner Favor. No dine-in service available until further notice.
- Casa Ole is open for to-go and delivery services only.
- Jackson County Chamber of Commerce is offering free e-blast services to its members. The chamber will send out information on supplies, delivery services, sales, and modified hours.
- Double J Eatery is offering drive-thru and curbside service. Call ahead to 361-570-7744 to place your order. Pick up and pay for your order at the window or park in lot and call that you have arrived for curbside pickup. Order online for home delivery with multiple delivery services.
- Vera Cruz Restaurant is offering delivery from noon-3 p.m. and 5-8:30 p.m. Curbside pick-up is also available. Call 361-576-6015 to place order. According to their FaceBook page, beer may be delivered with orders.
- Walmart Supercenter hours are now 7 a.m.-8:30 p.m. at both locations. The pharmacy hours remain the same.
- Rosebud Records, Grill and Theater has suspended dine-in service until further notice. The restaurant will remain open for delivery and for pickup, currently you can use Waitr, Txtogo or Doordash for delivery, Rosebud is also offering its in-house delivery system for the downtown and surrounding areas.
- McDonald’s restaurants are open regular hours for drive-thru and take out only. You cannot dine in.
- All Whataburger locations in Victoria are drive-thru only. The restaurants are still open 24 hours.
- Waitr is working with restaurant partners to offer free delivery and marketing programs and is now offering “no-contact” delivery, which allows for distancing between customers and delivery drivers. In addition, the company is supplying all drivers with gloves.
Ag, business
- Northside Ranch is designated as essential business for agricultural and pet customers and will remain open during their regular hours of operation. They are practicing social distancing and limiting the number of customers in the store. Northside is offering and assisting with call in orders. To place an order, call 361-573-5000. Allow 30 minutes to prepare your order.
- U.S. Department of Agriculture Service Centers in Texas will continue to be open for business by phone appointment only and field work will continue with appropriate social distancing. While our program delivery staff will continue to come into the office, they will be working with our producers by phone, and using online tools whenever possible. All service center visitors wishing to conduct business with the Farm Service Agency, Natural Resources Conservation Service, or any other Service Center agency are required to call their service center to schedule a phone appointment. In the event a service center is closed, producers can receive assistance from the closest alternate service center by phone. Producers can find service center phone numbers at farmers.gov/service-center-locator.
- Victoria Farmers’ Market is taking pre-orders because of high demand. Go to the market’s
- for a list of participating vendors.
- Karnes City Auction will continue to hold weekly livestock auctions on Saturdays – sheep/goats at 10:30 a.m., cattle, noon. Sellers are asked to remain in their vehicle while the staff is unloading the trailer. Buyers are asked to limit the number of people they bring to the auction.
- The Texas Mile, scheduled for March 27-29, has been postponed until a later date. The date will be announced when plans are finalized.
- FedEx is no longer requiring customers to physically sign for most deliveries made in the U.S.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.