Retail
The Victoria Mall remains open, instructing customers to follow guidelines for social distancing. For updates, check the mall’s website, VictoriaAdvocate.com
- and the newspaper.
- Best Buy is offering contactless curbside service at all locations across the country. Rather than ask customers to come into the store, any items ordered on
- will be delivered curbside. If customers didn’t order the product in advance and the product is in stock in the store, employees will go into the store and sell it while the customers remains in their car. Only employees will be allowed in the store. Best Buy will temporarily suspend its product trade-in and recycling services All Best Buy employees are working on a voluntary basis, and all hourly employees who volunteer are receiving a temporary pay increase. Additionally, anyone feeling sick is told to stay home, and they will be paid for that time. Finally, anyone exposed to a confirmed case of COVID-19 is also told to stay home, with pay, and we are paying employees who may need to stay home to care for their children.
- Twice Blessed Showroom is temporarily closing until further notice. Visit
or
- for updates. All consignment times will be adjusted.
- Texian Books is closed but is offering free delivery and curbside service to customers. Direct shipping is also available. Their book club and story time will be available on YouTube Live. For more information, call 361-220-7043.
- Home Depot is temporarily adjusting its store hours to close at 6 p.m. Opening hours will remain unchanged.
Banking
Frost Bank temporarily closed the lobbies at its financial centers at the end of March 20. Frost’s 104 motor banks around Texas will be fully staffed and will offer expanded services during their usual business hours for the duration of the lobby shutdowns. Customers always have the option of banking online at frostbank.com
- , via the Frost app, at any of the bank’s network of 1,200 ATMs around the state, or over the phone at 800-513-7678.
- TrustTexas Bank lobby access will be closed starting March 23 at all branches in Cuero, Yorktown, Victoria, Kyle and New Braunfels until further notice. Drive-thru operations will be open normal business hours. Customers who need an appointment with a banker or loan officer, or need to access their safe deposit box should call 1-800-342-0679 to make an appointment.
Fitness, recreation
- Ganado Theater was closed Friday until further notice.
- Cinemark Theatres
- . They will remain closed until the company feels it is safe for moviegoers to return.
- Citizens HealthPlex closed March 17 and will remain closed for at least 15 days. Video classes are being offered via the Healthplex’s Facebook page.
- Gold’s Gym is closed until March 31.
- DeTar Health and Fitness Center is closed until further notice.
- Bfit Cuero Wellness Center, Cuero, will close at 8:30 p.m. until further notice.
Dining
- Victoria Country Club’s club dining rooms and card rooms are temporarily closed. All club events, meetings and banquets have been canceled until further notice. The men’s card room will remain unlocked in order for access to lockers. No cocktail or dining service will be available. The golf course and pro shop will remain open.
- Ventura’s Tamales offering service through its drive-thru, curbside and delivery partner Favor. No dine-in service available until further notice.
- Casa Ole is open for to-go and delivery services only.
- Jackson County Chamber of Commerce is offering free e-blast services to its members. The chamber will send out information on supplies, delivery services, sales, and modified hours.
- Double J Eatery is offering drive-thru and curbside service. Call ahead to 361-570-7744 to place your order. Pick up and pay for your order at the window or park in lot and call that you have arrived for curbside pickup. Order online for home delivery with multiple delivery services.
- Vera Cruz Restaurant is offering delivery from noon-3 p.m. and 5-8:30 p.m. Curbside pick-up is also available. Call 361-576-6015 to place order. According to their FaceBook page, beer may be delivered with orders.
- PumpHouse Restaurant and Bar is closed for indoor seating. The restaurant is open for take-out from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. Call 361-572-9800 to place orders. Menu available on Facebook.
- Walmart Supercenter hours are now 7 a.m.-8:30 p.m. at both locations. The pharmacy hours remain the same.
- Rosebud Records, Grill and Theater has suspended dine-in service until further notice. The restaurant will remain open for delivery and for pickup, currently you can use Waitr, Txtogo or Doordash for delivery, Rosebud is also offering its in-house delivery system for the downtown and surrounding areas.
- McDonald’s restaurants are open regular hours for drive thru and take out only. You cannot dine in.
- All Whataburger locations in Victoria are drive-thru only. The restaurants are still open 24 hours.
- Waitr is working with restaurant partners to offer free delivery and marketing programs and is now offering “no-contact” delivery, which allows for distancing between customers and delivery drivers. In addition, the company is supplying all drivers with gloves.
Ag, business
- Karnes City Auction, will continue to hold weekly livestock auctions on Saturdays – sheep/goats at 10:30 a.m., cattle, noon. Sellers are asked to remain in their vehicle while the staff is unloading the trailer. Buyers are asked to limit the number of people they bring to the auction.
- The Texas Mile, scheduled for March 27-29, has been postponed until a later date. The date will be announced when plans are finalized.
- FedEx is no longer requiring customers to physically sign for most deliveries made in the U.S.
